Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on Hronek's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Filip Hronek vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Hronek has averaged 24:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

In two of 25 games this year, Hronek has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hronek has a point in 19 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 18 of 25 games this year, Hronek has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Hronek has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Hronek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 3 25 Points 1 2 Goals 0 23 Assists 1

