Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 5?
In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Ian Cole to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Cole stats and insights
- Cole is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Cole has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
