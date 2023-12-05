On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

Mikheyev has scored in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 13:09 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:20 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

