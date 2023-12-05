Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the New Jersey Devils at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. If you're considering a bet on Mikheyev against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mikheyev has a point in 12 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 21 games this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 21 Games 1 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

