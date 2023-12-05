The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

  • In 13 of 25 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • On the power play, Miller has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
  • Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.1%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:50 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:31 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 20:47 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 23:51 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

