The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In 13 of 25 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

On the power play, Miller has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:50 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:31 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 20:47 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 23:51 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

