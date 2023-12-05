J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will face the New Jersey Devils at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Miller against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 19:57 on the ice per game.

Miller has a goal in 13 of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 19 of 25 games this season, Miller has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 13 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Miller goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 2 36 Points 3 13 Goals 0 23 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.