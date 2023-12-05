Lakers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 21 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points.
- Los Angeles has had an average of 226 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 9-12-0 this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played 12 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Suns have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|47.6%
|112.5
|228.7
|113.5
|226.8
|228.3
|Suns
|12
|60%
|116.2
|228.7
|113.3
|226.8
|226.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- At home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-0).
- The Lakers put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns allow.
- Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Eight of the Suns' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- This year, Phoenix is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).
- The Suns' 116.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers allow.
- Phoenix has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|9-12
|6-7
|9-12
|Suns
|10-10
|4-2
|14-6
Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights
|Lakers
|Suns
|112.5
|116.2
|20
|11
|6-2
|7-6
|7-1
|10-3
|113.5
|113.3
|18
|17
|7-5
|6-4
|10-2
|6-4
