Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 5?
Should you wager on Nils Aman to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aman stats and insights
- Aman is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Aman has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
