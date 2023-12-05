Should you wager on Nils Aman to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

  • Aman is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
  • Aman has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
