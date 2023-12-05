Should you wager on Nils Aman to score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

