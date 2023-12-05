Should you bet on Noah Juulsen to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

  • Juulsen is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Juulsen has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

