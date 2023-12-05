Should you wager on Phillip Di Giuseppe to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

