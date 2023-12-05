Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 5?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Quinn Hughes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Hughes has picked up one goal and 14 assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|27:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|29:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|28:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|29:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
