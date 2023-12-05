Quinn Hughes will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils meet at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Hughes in the Canucks-Devils game? Use our stats and information below.

Quinn Hughes vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 24:43 per game on the ice, is +18.

Hughes has scored a goal in eight of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in 19 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 15 of 25 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 65.4% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 2 34 Points 1 9 Goals 0 25 Assists 1

