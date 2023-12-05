The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Teddy Blueger find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Blueger scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Blueger has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 82 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:44 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

