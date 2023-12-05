In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Tyler Myers to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

Myers has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Myers' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 82 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:06 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:58 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:37 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

