The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on December 6, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves record are 11.1 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.9).

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43%).

This season, San Antonio has a 3-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs' 111.5 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves allow.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, San Antonio is 3-11.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Timberwolves score 112.2 points per game at home, compared to 113.6 points per game when playing on the road.

Minnesota surrenders 100 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.2 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 114.8 points per game at home, 6.9 more than away (107.9). Defensively they allow 122.5 per game, 3.1 fewer points than away (125.6).

San Antonio is giving up fewer points at home (122.5 per game) than on the road (125.6).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (30.1 per game) than away (28.2).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaylen Clark Out Achilles Anthony Edwards Questionable Hip Jordan McLaughlin Out Knee Jaden McDaniels Out Ankle

Spurs Injuries