On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (8-10) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at 10:00 PM ET .

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV:

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 23.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 13.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this season.

Shaedon Sharpe is putting up 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.

Jabari Walker is putting up 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry averages 29.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.5% from downtown with 5.3 made treys per contest (first in league).

Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 3.6 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dario Saric posts 10.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Kevon Looney puts up 5.9 points, 8.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Klay Thompson averages 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Trail Blazers 114.7 Points Avg. 104.8 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.1% Field Goal % 43.4% 36.7% Three Point % 33.5%

