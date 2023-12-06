Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (9-11) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's over/under is 224.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-10.5
|224.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has played eight games this season that ended with a point total higher than 224.5 points.
- The average total for Portland's games this season is 217.1 points, 7.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Portland is 9-10-0 against the spread this year.
- The Trail Blazers have come away with six wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +375 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|14
|70%
|114.8
|220
|114.5
|226.4
|227.7
|Trail Blazers
|8
|42.1%
|105.2
|220
|111.9
|226.4
|222.9
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Three of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Portland has been better against the spread away (7-5-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 114.5 the Warriors give up.
- Portland is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 114.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|9-10
|3-1
|8-11
|Warriors
|8-12
|0-1
|11-9
Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Warriors
|105.2
|114.8
|30
|12
|3-0
|6-5
|2-1
|7-4
|111.9
|114.5
|10
|20
|7-4
|2-2
|6-5
|3-1
