The Golden State Warriors (9-11) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) on December 6, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 46.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Portland has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 114.5 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Portland is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.5 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers are not as good offensively, putting up 102.0 points per game, compared to 107.0 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 111.7 points per game at home, compared to 112.0 on the road.

In 2023-24 Portland is allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (112.0).

At home the Trail Blazers are averaging 21.4 assists per game, 0.9 less than on the road (22.3).

Trail Blazers Injuries