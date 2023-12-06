The Golden State Warriors (9-11), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-10.5) 224.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-10.5) 225 -520 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 114.8 points per game (12th in the league) and giving up 114.5 (20th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers have a -128 scoring differential, falling short by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 105.2 points per game, 30th in the league, and are giving up 111.9 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 220 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 226.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Portland has covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Warriors +1400 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.