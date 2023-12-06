The Golden State Warriors (9-11) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-13) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 116 - Trail Blazers 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 12.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-9.5)

Warriors (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Trail Blazers' .474 ATS win percentage (9-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .400 mark (8-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Golden State and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 55% of the time this season (11 out of 20). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (eight out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 7-4, a better mark than the Trail Blazers have posted (6-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

On offense, the Trail Blazers are the worst squad in the NBA (105.2 points per game). On defense, they are 10th (111.9 points allowed per game).

Portland is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (40.6) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.6).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA in assists at 21.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Portland is fourth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.5 per game) but best in turnovers forced (16.2).

Beyond the arc, the Trail Blazers are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.