Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 7?
When the Seattle Kraken play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Adam Larsson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Larsson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 87 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
