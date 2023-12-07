The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Wennberg are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In three of 26 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 10 of 26 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In seven of 26 games this season, Wennberg has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 2 10 Points 1 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

