Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Kuzmenko's props? Here is some information to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 13:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Kuzmenko has a goal in four of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kuzmenko has a point in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 23 Games 3 15 Points 0 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

