Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Minnesota Wild at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Boeser are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brock Boeser vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

In Boeser's 26 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 18 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Boeser has an assist in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Boeser hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 26 Games 3 30 Points 2 18 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

