When the Vancouver Canucks meet the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), J.T. Miller and Mats Zuccarello will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, with 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) and an average ice time of 20:00 per game.

Quinn Hughes is another key contributor for Vancouver, with 36 points (1.4 per game) -- scoring nine goals and adding 27 assists.

Elias Pettersson has posted 10 goals and 24 assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith (4-2-1) has a 3.1 goals against average and a .903% save percentage (30th in league).

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello's six goals and 21 assists in 23 contests give him 27 points on the season.

Kirill Kaprizov's 23 points this season, including eight goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 12 goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-4-2 this season, collecting 246 saves and permitting 32 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (54th in the league).

Canucks vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 1st 3.88 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 6th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 27th 29 Shots 31.1 14th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 4th 27.37% Power Play % 18.82% 20th 25th 74.39% Penalty Kill % 71.08% 32nd

