The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) host the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4, winners of four straight) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Thursday, December 7 starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-125) Wild (+105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won 69.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (9-4).

Vancouver has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Vancouver and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 18 of 26 games this season.

Canucks vs Wild Additional Info

Canucks vs. Wild Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 101 (1st) Goals 74 (18th) 70 (11th) Goals Allowed 80 (19th) 26 (3rd) Power Play Goals 16 (17th) 21 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (30th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 4-6-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Vancouver went over six times.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

During the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks average 3.9 goals per game, for a total of 101, which leads the NHL.

On defense, the Canucks have conceded 70 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +31.

