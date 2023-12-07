J.T. Miller and Mats Zuccarello are among the players with prop bets available when the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild play at Rogers Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (39 total points), having collected 14 goals and 25 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 2 2 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 3 3 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

Quinn Hughes has nine goals and 27 assists to total 36 points (1.4 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 5

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Elias Pettersson has scored 10 goals and added 24 assists through 26 games for Vancouver.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Ducks Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 25 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Zuccarello drives the offense for Minnesota with 27 points (1.2 per game), with six goals and 21 assists in 23 games (playing 18:20 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Kirill Kaprizov has collected 23 points this season, with eight goals and 15 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6

