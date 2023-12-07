Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Wild on December 7, 2023
J.T. Miller and Mats Zuccarello are among the players with prop bets available when the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild play at Rogers Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Canucks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (39 total points), having collected 14 goals and 25 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|3
|3
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
Quinn Hughes has nine goals and 27 assists to total 36 points (1.4 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Elias Pettersson has scored 10 goals and added 24 assists through 26 games for Vancouver.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Zuccarello drives the offense for Minnesota with 27 points (1.2 per game), with six goals and 21 assists in 23 games (playing 18:20 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Kirill Kaprizov has collected 23 points this season, with eight goals and 15 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.