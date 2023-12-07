As they get ready to play the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) on Thursday, December 7 at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Carson Soucy D Out Foot
Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body
Pius Suter C Out Lower Body
Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed
Zach Bogosian D Questionable Upper Body
Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed
Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks' 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per outing) lead the league.
  • It has the league's second-best goal differential at +31.

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.
  • Minnesota has allowed 80 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Canucks vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Canucks (-135) Wild (+110) 6.5

