Canucks vs. Wild Injury Report Today - December 7
As they get ready to play the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) on Thursday, December 7 at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Bogosian
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Canucks vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks' 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per outing) lead the league.
- It has the league's second-best goal differential at +31.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- Minnesota has allowed 80 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.
Canucks vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-135)
|Wild (+110)
|6.5
