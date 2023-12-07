As they get ready to play the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) on Thursday, December 7 at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Out Lower Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Zach Bogosian D Questionable Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks' 101 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.9 assists per outing) lead the league.

It has the league's second-best goal differential at +31.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 74 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Minnesota has allowed 80 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Canucks vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-135) Wild (+110) 6.5

