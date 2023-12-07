The Vancouver Canucks will host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, December 7, with the Wild having won four consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to see the Canucks and the Wild square off.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 70 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Canucks lead the league with 101 total goals (3.9 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 26 14 25 39 13 12 54.1% Quinn Hughes 26 9 27 36 20 14 - Elias Pettersson 26 10 24 34 10 14 50.3% Brock Boeser 26 18 12 30 11 9 14.3% Filip Hronek 26 2 23 25 23 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 80 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

With 74 goals (3.2 per game), the Wild have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players