The Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) are favorites when they welcome in the Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+. The Canucks are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Wild have +110 moneyline odds.

Canucks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Wild Betting Trends

Vancouver's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.

The Canucks are 9-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Wild have one wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver is 7-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).

Minnesota has been an underdog with +110 odds or longer four times this season, and lost each of those games.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.5 3.1 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.1 3.2 5 15.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.4 3 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3 2.7 9 23.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

