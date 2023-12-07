The Minnesota Wild (9-10-4) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-1) on the road on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 4-6-0 while putting up 31 goals against 32 goals conceded. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (15.6%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Canucks 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Wild Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 16-9-1 record overall, with a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Vancouver is 4-4-1 (nine points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Canucks scored just one goal, they lost.

Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 20 games (15-4-1, 31 points).

In the seven games when Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 4-2-1 to register nine points.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 12 times, and went 7-5-0 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 1st 3.88 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 6th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 27th 29 Shots 31.1 14th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 4th 27.37% Power Play % 18.82% 20th 25th 74.39% Penalty Kill % 71.08% 32nd

Canucks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

