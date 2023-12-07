Will Dakota Joshua Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 7?
Will Dakota Joshua find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Joshua stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Joshua has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Joshua has zero points on the power play.
- Joshua averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Joshua recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
