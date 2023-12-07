The New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6, losers of five straight) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

The Kraken have scored 29 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 32 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in six power-play goals (16.7%). They are 3-4-3 over those contests.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Kraken vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Kraken 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Devils Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (8-12-6 overall) have posted a record of 3-6-9 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the nine games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 11 points.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in nine games and registered nine points with a record of 3-3-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-5-4 (14 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Kraken finished 2-7-1 in those matchups (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 4th 3.7 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 31st 3.78 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 5th 33 Shots 30.5 17th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.2 8th 1st 36.36% Power Play % 21.69% 14th 22nd 75% Penalty Kill % 74.67% 24th

Kraken vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

