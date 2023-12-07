Will Elias Pettersson find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Pettersson has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.

Pettersson's shooting percentage is 16.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:33 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:07 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

