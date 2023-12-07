Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. If you're considering a bet on Pettersson against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:57 per game on the ice, is +6.

In eight of 26 games this year, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 19 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points 10 times.

Pettersson has an assist in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Pettersson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 26 Games 3 34 Points 0 10 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

