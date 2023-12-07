Filip Hronek will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Filip Hronek vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek has averaged 24:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

Hronek has a goal in two of 26 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Hronek has a point in 19 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 18 of 26 games this season, Hronek has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Hronek's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 26 Games 3 25 Points 0 2 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

