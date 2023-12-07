Ilya Mikheyev will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild meet on Thursday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Mikheyev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 14:09 on the ice per game.

Mikheyev has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 22 games this season, Mikheyev has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mikheyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 22 games played.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 22 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

