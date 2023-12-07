Will J.T. Miller light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

  • Miller has scored in 14 of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • On the power play he has seven goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Miller averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.1%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Devils 3 1 2 21:08 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:50 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:31 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 20:47 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 5-1
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

