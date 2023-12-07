The Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Looking to bet on Miller's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

J.T. Miller vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +10.

Miller has a goal in 14 of 26 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 20 of 26 games this year, Miller has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Miller has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Miller's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 26 Games 3 39 Points 0 14 Goals 0 25 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.