In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jordan Eberle to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

Eberle has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 87 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 11.6 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

