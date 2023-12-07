Kraken vs. Devils Injury Report Today - December 7
The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6) heading into their matchup with the New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out Indefinitely
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out Indefinitely
|Upper Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Kraken vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- With 69 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
- Seattle has given up 89 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the league.
- Their -20 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 85 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- Its -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Kraken vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-155)
|Kraken (+125)
|6.5
