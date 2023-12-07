Having dropped five in a row, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on ESPN as the Devils and the Kraken square off.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 89 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the league.

With 69 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 26 4 17 21 15 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 26 7 13 20 11 14 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 26 6 11 17 10 8 41.2% Jared McCann 26 12 5 17 8 5 51.5% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 87 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the league (85 total, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Devils have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players