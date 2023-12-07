How to Watch the Kraken vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped five in a row, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Follow the action on ESPN as the Devils and the Kraken square off.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 89 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the league.
- With 69 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|26
|4
|17
|21
|15
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|26
|7
|13
|20
|11
|14
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|26
|6
|11
|17
|10
|8
|41.2%
|Jared McCann
|26
|12
|5
|17
|8
|5
|51.5%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 87 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.
- The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the league (85 total, 3.7 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Devils have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|18
|10
|23
|33
|20
|22
|35.4%
|Jesper Bratt
|23
|10
|18
|28
|12
|16
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|23
|12
|9
|21
|8
|7
|38.7%
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
|Luke Hughes
|23
|4
|11
|15
|15
|10
|-
