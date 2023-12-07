The New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli and the Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken vs. Devils Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is a key offensive option for Seattle, with 21 points this season, as he has recorded four goals and 17 assists in 26 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 20 points this season, including seven goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.

This season, McCann has 12 goals and five assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 3-4-5 this season, collecting 325 saves and giving up 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (37th in the league).

Devils Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for New Jersey, Jack Hughes has 33 points in 18 games (10 goals, 23 assists).

Through 23 games, Jesper Bratt has scored 10 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Toffoli has posted 12 goals and nine assists for New Jersey.

Akira Schmid's record is 3-5-1. He has given up 28 goals (3.27 goals against average) and racked up 228 saves.

Kraken vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 4th 3.7 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 31st 3.78 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 5th 33 Shots 30.5 17th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.2 8th 1st 36.36% Power Play % 21.69% 14th 22nd 75% Penalty Kill % 74.67% 24th

