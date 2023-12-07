Kraken vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (12-10-1) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-12-6, losers of five in a row) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kraken vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-140)
|Kraken (+115)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 16 times this season, and won five, or 31.2%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 4-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Seattle's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 13 of 26 times.
Kraken vs Devils Additional Info
Kraken vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|85 (6th)
|Goals
|69 (26th)
|87 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (28th)
|28 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (11th)
|20 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (21st)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Seattle went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.
- Seven of Seattle's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 8.0 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have scored 69 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Kraken have given up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.
- They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
