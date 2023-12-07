Player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Vince Dunn and others are listed when the New Jersey Devils visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Dunn is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 21 points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 17 assists in 26 games (playing 23:39 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 20 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 26 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Eeli Tolvanen is a top player on offense for Seattle with six goals and 11 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 33 points in 18 games (10 goals and 23 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6 at Flyers Nov. 30 1 2 3 9 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 1 2 3 9 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 1 1 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jesper Bratt has 28 points (1.2 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 25 0 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.