Can we anticipate Nils Aman finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Minnesota Wild at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

Aman is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

Aman has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

