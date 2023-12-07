Can we anticipate Nils Aman finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Minnesota Wild at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

  • Aman is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • Aman has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

