Will Nils Aman Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 7?
Can we anticipate Nils Aman finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Minnesota Wild at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Aman stats and insights
- Aman is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Aman has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
