The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Hoglander score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:54 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:39 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 11:42 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:10 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 10:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

