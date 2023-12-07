In the upcoming tilt against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Phillip Di Giuseppe to find the back of the net for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

