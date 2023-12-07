Will Quinn Hughes light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 14 assists.

He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:40 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:33 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:37 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 29:49 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:36 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2

Canucks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.