The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Hughes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 24:48 on the ice per game.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 20 of 26 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 16 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Hughes has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 26 Games 3 36 Points 1 9 Goals 0 27 Assists 1

